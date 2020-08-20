Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.51).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MONY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

LON MONY traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 294.80 ($3.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 402.10 ($5.26). The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 312.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £26,664 ($34,859.46).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

