M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Update

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 985,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.67. 788,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 203.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,047,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 187,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

