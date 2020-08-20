MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTSC. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $474.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 281,245 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1,116.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 180,842 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 144,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

