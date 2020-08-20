Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 528,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,485. The company has a market cap of $323.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. The business had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -82.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $1,037,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $448,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

