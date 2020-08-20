NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.