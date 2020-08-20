NAGA Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $5,960.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040353 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.95 or 0.05672151 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.