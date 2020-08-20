National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 28.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.58. 481,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,348. National Grid has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $2.0126 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.03%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

