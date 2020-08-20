Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Maxim Group

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its price target increased by analysts at Maxim Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NGS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 175,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.03. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

