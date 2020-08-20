Nebula AI (NBAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $758,592.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040334 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.67 or 0.05735445 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,932,985,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

