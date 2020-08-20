Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.99. 380,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,661 shares of company stock valued at $113,838,824. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

