Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $497.90. 5,124,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,243. The stock has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.26. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total value of $7,271,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,636.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,661 shares of company stock valued at $113,838,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

