Network-1 Technologies Inc Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,607. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

