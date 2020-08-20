Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

News stories about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) have trended neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Oracle earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the enterprise software provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Oracle’s ranking:

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 10,974,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.