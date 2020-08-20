Neutron Trading Up 71.4% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Neutron has a total market cap of $310,888.46 and approximately $24.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

