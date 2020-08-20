Nexus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $181,032.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002278 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and $181,032.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

