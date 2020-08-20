Norish (LON:NSH) Posts Earnings Results

Norish (LON:NSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.06 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NSH remained flat at $GBX 71.50 ($0.93) during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.67. Norish has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

About Norish

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

