Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

NTRS stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $81.43. 725,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,088. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.