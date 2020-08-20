Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 3.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

