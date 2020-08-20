Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 0.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 395,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $38.28. 73,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,044. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

