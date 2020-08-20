Obyte Hits Market Cap of $21.34 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $21.34 million and $5,196.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $28.31 or 0.00238578 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003336 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001246 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.
Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
