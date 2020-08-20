Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.70 to $7.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

