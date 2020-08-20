Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 160 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

ECL traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.41. The stock had a trading volume of 506,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,644. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

