Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,131 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,953. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

