Okabena Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up about 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.04. 2,152,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,996 shares of company stock worth $779,824 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.