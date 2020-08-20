Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 685,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

