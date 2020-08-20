Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 9,016 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 300,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

