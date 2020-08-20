Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up about 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 21,965,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

