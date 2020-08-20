Okabena Investment Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Manitowoc worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Manitowoc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Manitowoc by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 311,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,596. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $340.72 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. Citigroup raised their target price on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

