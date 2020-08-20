Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $96.72. 3,020,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

