Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.24. 3,488,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

