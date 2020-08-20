Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $51,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $78.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.