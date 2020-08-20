Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 482,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

GPOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

NASDAQ GPOR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 4,868,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. Analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

