Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 502,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

