Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 9,307 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,817,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,203,682. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

