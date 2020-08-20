Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

