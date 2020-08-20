Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

