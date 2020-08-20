Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of XME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 1,798,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,193. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

