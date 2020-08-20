Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 1.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.39. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

