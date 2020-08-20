Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,050. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,461,412 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

