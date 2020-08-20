Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.21. 10,319,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,383,917. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.86.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

