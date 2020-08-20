Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,497 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.10. 1,547,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,147. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.80.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.