Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 19,214 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 235,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AdvanSix Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.07.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

