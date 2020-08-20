Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $229,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SHOP traded up $30.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,039.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,704.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,678.45 and a beta of 1.58. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,107.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.79.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.