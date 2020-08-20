Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $229,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded up $30.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,039.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,704.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,678.45 and a beta of 1.58. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,107.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

