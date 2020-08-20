Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 736,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,984. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.