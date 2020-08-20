Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $195.82. The stock had a trading volume of 529,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,082. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $197.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

