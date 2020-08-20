OmiseGO (OMG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $377.06 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Neraex. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039137 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004234 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bit-Z, IDAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, CoinBene, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, Koinex, Huobi, Upbit, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Ovis, DragonEX, CoinExchange, B2BX, BitBay, Coinrail, Poloniex, BitMart, Fatbtc, BX Thailand, Hotbit, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Braziliex, HitBTC, Exmo, C2CX, Bithumb, CoinEx, TDAX, Crex24, Mercatox, BitForex, Binance, Zebpay, GOPAX, COSS, Bancor Network, IDCM, Vebitcoin, FCoin, AirSwap, Livecoin, Cryptopia, DDEX, DigiFinex, Bittrex, Cobinhood, IDEX, ABCC, Neraex, Iquant, BigONE, Coinone, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Ethfinex, OKEx, Tidex, Coinnest, Independent Reserve and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

