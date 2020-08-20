Omix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (OMX)

Omix (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 338.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Omix token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Omix has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $8.00 worth of Omix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omix has traded up 285.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.73 or 0.05672679 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Omix Profile

OMX is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Omix’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Omix’s official website is omix.io . Omix’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Omix’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Omix Token Trading

Omix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

