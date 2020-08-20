Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 578,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,607. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

