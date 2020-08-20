OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,168 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.63. 1,705,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,415. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

