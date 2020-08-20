OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 3,534 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 28,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $2,190,099.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,303.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $759,169.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,270.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,213. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

